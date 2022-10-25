Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.