Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of CCK opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

