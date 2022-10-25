CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.16 on Monday. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

