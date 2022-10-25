Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

