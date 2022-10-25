Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

