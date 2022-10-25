Cwm LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 485.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.07. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.