Cwm LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

