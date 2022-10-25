Cwm LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

