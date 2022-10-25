Cwm LLC Acquires 574 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Chemours Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

