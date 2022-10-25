Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.