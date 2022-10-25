Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

