Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.