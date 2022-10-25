Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

