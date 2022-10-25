Cwm LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1,402.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PFGC stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

