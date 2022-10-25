Cwm LLC Buys 291 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 412.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

