Cwm LLC Buys 534 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYY opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.