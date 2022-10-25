Cwm LLC Buys 601 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

