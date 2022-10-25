Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 3,997 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

