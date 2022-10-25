Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $287.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

