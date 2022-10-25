Cwm LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.