Cwm LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.