Cwm LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

