Cwm LLC Has $109,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,792,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

