Cwm LLC Has $109,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,237,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 245.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

