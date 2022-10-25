Cwm LLC Has $112,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,746,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

