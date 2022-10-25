Cwm LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 220.2% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,507 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $331,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $617,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 536,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $581,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

