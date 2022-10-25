Cwm LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 96,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Argus lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

