Cwm LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

