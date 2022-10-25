Cwm LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

