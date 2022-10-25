Cwm LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

