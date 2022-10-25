Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

