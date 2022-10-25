Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.