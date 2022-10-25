Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.