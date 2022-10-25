Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $11,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

