Cwm LLC Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after acquiring an additional 229,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cognex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,047,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Cognex Stock Down 0.2 %

CGNX stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

