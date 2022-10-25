Cwm LLC Invests $100,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BSMO stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
