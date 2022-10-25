Cwm LLC Invests $99,000 in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance
HYMU stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.
