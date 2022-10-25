Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Avalara by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Avalara by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara Stock Performance

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

