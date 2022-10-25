Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMR. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

