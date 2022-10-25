Cwm LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

