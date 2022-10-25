Cwm LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

