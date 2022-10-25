Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

