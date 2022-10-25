Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.