Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

