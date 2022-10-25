Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

