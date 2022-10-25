Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 316.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.