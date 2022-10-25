Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.73%.
In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
