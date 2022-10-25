Cwm LLC Sells 148 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,621,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.05 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

