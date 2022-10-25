Cwm LLC Sells 162 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

