Cwm LLC Sells 184 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

